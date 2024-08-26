White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that negotiations underway in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will continue at the working group level over the next few days.

Kirby added that the parties are trying to resolve some specific issues.

He said that one of the issues that the working groups will address is the exchange of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners.

The US National Security spokesman confirmed that the exchange of fire earlier in the week had no impact on the talks in Cairo.