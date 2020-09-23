US Vice President’s National Security Assistant Keith Kellogg said the White House had fired Michael Pence’s adviser Olivia Troy, who criticized the US authorities. TASS.

“Olivia Troy worked for me, I fired her because her productivity started to decline. Troy was busy coordinating the group and organizing meetings, her performance was falling. I recommended to Pence that she leave, ”he said.

He also denied all of Troy’s accusations against US President Donald Trump.

Note that after the dismissal, Troy argued that Trump expressed “disregard for human life” in the context of the pandemic, because he was more concerned about the economy and re-election.

She also promised to support the Democratic candidate Joseph Biden in the November elections.

Earlier, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, on CNN, criticized Donald Trump, who is taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Pelosi noted that the president should not take a drug that is not approved by scientists, given his age group and overweight.