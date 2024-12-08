The White House said Saturday that U.S. priorities in Syria currently are to ensure that the conflict in the country does not spark a resurgence of the Islamic State group or lead to a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

A spillover effect “is a concern,” national security adviser said Jake Sullivanin particular about the so-called Islamic State or IS (by its acronym).

In earlier phases of Syria’s long civil war, “at the worst of it, we saw IS burst onto the scene,” Sullivan told reporters in Simi Valley, California.

The top priority is to ensure “that the fighting in Syria does not lead to a resurgence of IS”Sullivan said. “We are going to take action ourselves, directly and working with the Syrian democratic forces, the Kurds, to ensure that this does not happen.”









Rebel forces are in the midst of a massive offensive and have said they have begun to surround the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Sullivan added that the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden is working to ensure that its allies Israel, Jordan, Iraq and others in the region“those who would potentially face indirect effects from Syria are strong and safe, and we are in contact with them daily.”

Washington is also on alert for a “humanitarian catastrophe both in terms of civilians and access to vital needs, and in terms of protection of religious and ethnic minorities in Syria,” Sullivan said.

«Of course, an event like this occurs and ISIS immediately seeks to take advantage. “We have seen reports of IS trying (…) to some extent to reconstitute itself.”

For this reason, the United States seeks to “contain potential violence and instability” to protect its allies and ensure that IS does not “gain new oxygen from this” which could threaten the interests of the United States or our allies, the Advisor added.

Sullivan’s comments come as Washington prepares for a transition of power next month to former President Donald Trump, winner of the November election.

Trump, who visited Paris on Saturday, warned against US involvement in Syria, calling the country a “disaster” and “not our friend.”

“IT’S NOT OUR FIGHT,” Trump stressed on his Truth Social platform.

Referring to his comments, Sullivan agreed, stating that “the United States is not going to (…) intervene militarily in the middle of a Syrian civil war.”