The White House explained the fall of US President Joe Biden, who previously tripped and fell three times while boarding Air Force One. The words of the press secretary of the White House Karin Jean-Pierre at a briefing aboard the presidential plane leads TASS…

“It was very windy outside. I almost fell myself as I climbed the ladder. With him [Байденом] everything is 100 percent okay, ”said Jean-Pierre.

White House Communications Director Keith Bedingfield, in turn, said that Biden simply stumbled and did not need medical help.

“I know people saw President Biden slipping as he climbed the stairs to board number one, but I’m happy to report that he’s fine and doesn’t even need attention from the medical team that travels with him. No more than stumbling on the stairs, ”she wrote on her page in Twitter…

Previously, footage of Biden’s fall on board number one (Air Force One) was posted on his Twitter account by digital strategist Caleb Hull, popular among supporters of former President Donald Trump. In the video, Biden walks up the plane, stumbling and falling, then salutes and enters the cabin.