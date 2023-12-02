White House employees accused of violating the ban on interfering in elections

NBC: Biden administration officials violated ban on influencing elections

Employees of the administration of US President Joe Biden were accused of violating the Hatch Act, which establishes a ban on interfering in elections taking place in the country and influencing their results. About it reports NBC TV channel.

The 1939 law also prohibits officials from making public political statements.

According to the channel, the perpetrators were White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her deputy Andrew Bates.

“[Они] took actions that were “contrary” to official Hatch Act compliance guidance when they criticized the budget plan”MAGA“Republicans this year,” the publication quotes the text of the letter from the independent control body.

Previously, Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro was accused of violating the same law. The regulator said in a statement that Navarro used his official authority to influence the results of the 2020 presidential election.