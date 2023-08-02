On August 1, the White House expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the Fitch rating agency to downgrade the US long-term issuer default rating from AAA to AA+.

“We strongly disagree with this decision. Fitch’s Rating Model Worsened Under President [Дональде] Trump, then improved under the presidency [Джо] Biden, and she is defying reality to downgrade the United States at a time when President Biden has achieved the strongest economic recovery, ”the message says. site White House.

In addition, the Republicans were accused of “extremism”, which allegedly manifests itself in “supporting the default to undermine governance and democracy and attempts to expand budgetary tax breaks for the rich and corporations.”

Fitch’s decision to downgrade the long-term US issuer default rating was announced earlier in the day. According to a statement from the agency, the decision is due to the expected worsening of the US fiscal situation in the next three years and the growing level of US public debt, which is already high.

Prior to that, on June 3, US President Joe Biden signed into law an increase in the US national debt ceiling, which suspends the limit until January 1, 2025. The head of state said that raising the national debt ceiling helped prevent an economic collapse in the United States. Authorities are cutting spending and deficits to focus on social welfare as well as infrastructure investment, Biden said.

Meanwhile, on June 1, vice president of the Washington-based Eurasia Center, Earl Rasmussen, said the US was heading for a recession despite the increase in the national debt ceiling. Rasmussen sees the increase in the debt ceiling as a political mechanism, as the US still has to pay it off.