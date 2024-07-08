Neurologist specializing in movement disorders visited the official residence 8 times in 8 months, according to the “NYT”

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre he said this Monday (8.Jul.2024) that the President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), is not undergoing treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

The statement came after the New York Times disclose that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist specializing in the treatment of movement disorders, made visits to the official residence 8 times in 8 months – from July 2023 to March 2024.

During a press conference on Monday (July 8), Jean-Pierre did not confirm Dr. Cannard’s visits, citing security and privacy reasons. However, she did state that Biden has seen a neurologist 3 times for his annual physicals, emphasizing that “the president is not being treated for Parkinson’s”.

Biden’s health has become a topic of speculation after he performed poorly in the first debate against Donald Trump (Republican Party) on June 27. At the time, the Republican launched aggressive speeches against the Democrat, who appeared wavering and confused at various moments.

After the debate, Biden stated who had a bad night and said that “I messed up” is that “I made a mistake”. Despite this, he tried to downplay the poor performance.

“That was 90 minutes on stage. Look what I’ve done in 3 and a half years.”he declared.