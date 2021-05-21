White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki this Friday during her daily press conference. JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters

Republican opposition to President Joe Biden’s ambitious infrastructure plan has forced the White House to cut its initial budget. The Joe Biden Administration presented this Friday a counter offer worth $ 1.7 trillion, instead of the 2.25 trillion expected, to carry out the initiative in Congress, a process that Democrats hoped to complete before the July 4th. The new offer responds to a package of measures presented by a group of Republican legislators worth 568,000 million dollars, well below the figures that the White House manages.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced at noon this Friday that the content of the new proposal will be known late today. The counteroffer excludes funds for research and development, supply chains, manufacturing and small businesses, which will be diverted to another legislative initiative pending in Congress.

Biden had made the ambitious infrastructure plan – with two legs, physical or material, basic facilities, and social, to promote public education, among other objectives – a priority from the first day of his mandate, but he has always maintained that aspires to reach a consensus with the Republicans on a general or basic package, theoretically of compromise between both parties.

The new proposal reduces funding to generalize access to broadband in rural areas and the amount allocated to build or modernize roads, bridges and large projects, explained the White House spokeswoman. Although the digital divide is especially palpable in non-urban areas, it also reveals structural inequalities. New York City, ruled by a Democrat, recently offered free broadband access to 30,000 low-income households especially affected by the pandemic.

“This proposal shows the willingness to compromise by reducing the size [de algunos proyectos], yielding in some areas that are important to the president … while standing firm in those most vital to rebuilding our infrastructures and creating the industries of the future ”, added Psaki.

At the origin of the disagreement between Republicans and Democrats is the alleged increase in taxes on the highest incomes with which Biden wants to finance part of the investments. The White House has been forced to remember this Friday that the president is determined not to raise taxes on Americans who earn less than $ 400,000 a year; it does target taxpayers who earn more than that amount, whom it intends to tax with an increase in the tax rate of two and a half points, to 39.6%.

The other means of collection to implement the infrastructure plan is a tax reform project to make companies pay more and repatriate the profits of those that pay taxes outside the US, in more fiscally advantageous countries such as Ireland. The proposed increase in corporate tax is 28%, compared to 21% in force thanks to Donald Trump’s tax reform in 2017. The centrist Democrats advocate an intermediate solution, around 25%.

