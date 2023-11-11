admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/11/2023 – 20:58

The White House rejected the Republican leadership’s plan in the United States House of Representatives for a temporary resolution to avoid a government shutdown. “This proposal is just a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns – period”, criticized the press secretary of the American Executive Branch, Karine Jean-Pierre, in a statement released this Saturday.

The spokeswoman accused the opposition of “wasting time” with an “unserious” bill that was the target of criticism from both parties.

The case takes place just days before the deadline for financing federal activities, on November 17, which could trigger a strike that she blames on extremists in the Republican Party. “House Republicans need to stop wasting time on their own political divisions, do their jobs and work in a bipartisan manner to avoid a shutdown,” he said.