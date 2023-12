US President Joe Biden was criticized by the Texas governor for inaction on the migration crisis | Photo: EFE/EPA/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

The White House criticized this Tuesday (19) the new Texas law that facilitates deportations without due process because it considers it “dehumanizes” migrants, but did not clarify whether President Joe Biden's government will sue the state to prevent the legislation.

At a press conference, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre described the law as “radical” and highlighted that it will not serve to increase security in Texan cities close to the border with Mexico.

According to Biden's spokeswoman, the legislation promoted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, deeply “demonizes and dehumanizes” migrants arriving in the US.

“This is not what we should be as a country,” said Jean-Pierre, noting that the measure adds to a series of Abbott's anti-immigration policies, such as the installation of barbed wire at the border.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas and the Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the SB4 law, which gives police and state judges the power to detain and deport migrants without the due process.

The rule circumvents federal law because Texas judges would be authorized and, in some cases, required to order a person's deportation regardless of whether they are eligible to seek asylum or other humanitarian protections.

This is one of three anti-immigration laws that Abbott signed on Monday (18), after they were approved by the Texas Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans. (With EFE Agency)