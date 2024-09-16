White House criticizes Musk’s post where he discussed assassination attempt on Biden

The administration of US President Joe Biden has accused American businessman Elon Musk of irresponsibility after a publication in which the entrepreneur expressed surprise at the absence of assassination attempts on Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. This reports Axios portal.

“Violence should never be condoned, never encouraged or joked about. This rhetoric is irresponsible,” said White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.

Earlier, American billionaire Elon Musk, commenting on the assassination attempt on US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, asked why no one is trying to attack the Democrats.

An attempt on Trump’s life was made on September 15, when he was playing golf in West Palm Beach. The politician was not injured, and the attacker was detained. He turned out to be 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. It was later revealed that the shooter had already been prosecuted twice.