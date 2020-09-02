The White House has rejected speculation about Donald Trump’s health after an unusual hospital visit by the president received new attention from a book.

Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said Trump had not had a stroke or acute cardiovascular system disorders and had not been examined. He still assumes that Trump is fit enough for the presidency. It remained unclear why the personal physician specifically commented on these diseases.

A New York Times reporter, Michael S. Schmidt, mentioned in his book, Donald Trump v. The United States “that Trump unexpectedly drove to a hospital on a Saturday last November.

Vice President Mike Pence had also been made ready to temporarily take over the official business if Trump was to be put under general anesthesia, wrote Schmidt. In the end, that was not necessary and the reason for the visit remained a mystery.

Schmidt did not provide details on the source of the information and did not speculate about the reasons for Trump’s hospital visit.

Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night that Pence had never been made ready to take over official duties. A few hours earlier, Pence had simply said on Fox News that he couldn’t remember anything like this happening.

Trump added in the tweet that he completed his annual health check-up during the “brief visit”. In November he had a two-hour hospital visit however writtenthat he has started the first phase of his annual check-up. And he visited the family of a young man who had been operated on.

Meanwhile, in a Fox News interview broadcast Tuesday, Trump reiterated the suggestion that he and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden should be tested for performance-enhancing substances before the TV presidential election debates. Trump claimed that he noticed a difference in Biden’s demeanor between various Democratic debates. “He’s on some kind of performance upgrade, in my opinion,” said the US president without substantiating it. (dpa)