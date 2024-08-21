Former US First Lady Used Democratic Convention Speech to Taunt Donald Trump

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama said that former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trumphe did “everything within your reach” so that citizens “were afraid” from people like her and her husband, former Chief Executive Barack Obama (Democratic Party). Michelle spoke on Tuesday night (Aug 20, 2024) at the Democratic Party National Convention, held in Chicago (Illinois).

“For years, Donald Trump has done everything in his power to make people fear us. His narrow worldview has made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be black.”, he declared. “Who’s going to tell Trump the job he’s after [a Presidência dos EUA] maybe it’s one of those ‘black jobs’?”, he added.

After US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) withdrew from running for re-election, the party will have the vice president, Kamala Harrisas a candidate.

According to the former First Lady, “people will do everything they can to distort the truth” from Kamala. “My husband and I, unfortunately, know a little about this.“, he said. “It’s the same old scam. The same old scam, doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”, he added.

In her roughly 20-minute speech, Michelle Obama spoke about her upbringing, praising her parents, especially her mother, who recently passed away. The former first lady said her mother taught her to work for others.

“She and my father didn’t aspire to be rich. In fact, they were wary of people who took more than they needed. They understood that it wasn’t enough for their children to thrive if everyone around us was drowning.“, he said. “Kamala Harris and I built our lives on these same core values. Even though our mothers grew up in an oceanic apartheid, they shared a belief in the promise of this country.”, he stated.

“Kamala has worked hard to become Vice President of the United States of America. My girl, Kamala Harris, is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people to run for President and she is one of the most worthy”, he added.

After praising Kamala, the former first lady used much of her speech to provoke Trump and attack some of the ideas propagated by the Republican.

“We will never benefit from affirmative action generational wealth. If we fail a business, we don’t get a 2nd, 3rd or 4th chance.”, Michelle declared. “If things don’t work out, we can’t complain or cheat others. We can’t change the rules of the game so that we always win.”, he continued.

“It couldn’t be more obvious: of the 2 major candidates in this race, only Kamala Harris truly understands the invisible work and unwavering commitment that has always made America great.” he added, referencing Trump’s slogan: “Make America Great Again”.

According to Michelle, “No one has a monopoly on what it means to be American.”. The former first lady said that Kamala “showed his patriotism not by spewing hatred and bitterness, but by living a life of public service and always opening doors of opportunity for others”.

The former first lady opened her speech by saying that “something wonderfully magical is in the air”. According to her, it is the “contagious power of hope”.

Michelle stated: “The anticipation, the energy, the joy of once again standing on the brink of a brighter day. The chance to conquer the demons of fear, division and hatred that have consumed us and continue to pursue the unfulfilled promise of this great nation.”.

