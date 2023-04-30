Home page politics

At this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the main focus will probably be on Joe Biden. The US President should be prepared for rough jokes.

WASHINGTON DC – The center of American power is Saturday evening (April 29) for the White House Correspondents Dinner – a party not far from the White House to which media representatives from all over the country are invited. Tradition has it that the dignitaries of the political circus in Washington DC are targeted by the speakers. This year, Joe Biden is likely to be hit the hardest. The US President has to be prepared for a lot.

Because this year, the Correspondents’ Dinner is set to return to its former glory. Had the event last year under strict conditions coronameasures had taken place, it was completely canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic. In the previous years, the actually most important guest of the party, the US President, had not even turned up. Donald Trump had canceled his participation three times in a row and thus escaped the ridicule of the media landscape. But this year, the dinner, which is being held at the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC, is again “completely sold out,” Tamara Keith, President of the Correspondents Association and host, told National Public Radio.

Despite his ignorance of the invitations, Donald Trump in particular has a special story in common with the correspondents’ dinner. In 2011, he attended the event as the host of a reality TV show called The Apprentice. Incumbent US President Barack Obama took the opportunity and made numerous jokes about Trump. He had previously repeatedly attacked Obama. Legend has it that that night Trump decided to run for the presidency, if only to get back at Obama.

The Story of the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington DC

The dinner has been organized since 1921 by the “White House Correspondents’ Association”, the association of all correspondents who work in the White House.

Until 1962, only men were allowed to attend the correspondents’ dinner in Washington DC.

Since 1983, it has mainly been political comedians who tell jokes about representatives of the US media and politics who are present.

Correspondents Dinner in Washington DC with Joe Biden

Unlike Trump, Biden will appear. Only recently the 80-year-old head of state announced that to compete again in 2024. If elected, he would be 86 at the end of his term. Polls show that a majority of Americans think age is a big problem. This debate should also become a topic of conversation at dinner on Saturday evening. Like Obama, Biden will also give a speech at the dinner.

The President will be accompanied to dinner by his Vice-President Kamala Harris. It is already clear that he will once again run for the presidency with the 58-year-old former senator. Incidentally, if anything were to happen to Biden during his years in office, Harris would automatically become President of the United States.