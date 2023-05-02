(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is closing in on two appointments to the Federal Reserve Board and is likely to nominate Adriana Kugler for the chair position and Philip Jefferson as vice chairman of the board, the New York Times reported. in this Monday.

The White House promised on Monday to release news soon about President Joe Biden’s nominee to replace Lael Brainard as vice chairman of the Federal Reserve.

“You’re going to hear something in the very near future,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House.

Brainard left the Fed last month to become director of the White House’s National Economic Council, but Biden has yet to name a successor.

Decisive actions taken by US regulators on First Republic Bank and to facilitate its acquisition by JPMorgan Chase & Co will protect depositors and ensure the banking system remains stable, the White House press secretary said.

Jean-Pierre added that actions taken by US regulators would also ensure that First Republic, which she said was “severely mismanaged”, is held accountable.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)