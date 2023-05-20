US President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21. This follows from the working schedule of the American leader, which was published by the White House on the eve of the negotiations.

The meeting is scheduled for the afternoon. It will be preceded by working sessions within the framework of the summit of the leaders of the G7 countries, as well as a trilateral meeting of the leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Details of the upcoming contacts between Biden and Zelensky are not given.

According to the schedule of the American leader, a few hours after the meeting, he is scheduled to hold a press conference, after which he will fly to the United States.

Earlier that day, Zelensky met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as part of the G7 leaders’ summit. According to the French president, the presence of the Ukrainian leader at the summit “may change the rules of the game” in Ukraine.

Along with this, the NHK TV channel reported on a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Zelensky, but details of the negotiations are not given.

A tête-à-tête meeting with the G7 on Ukraine with Zelensky’s face-to-face participation will take place on the last day of the summit, May 21.

The G7 summit under the chairmanship of Japan takes place in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21.