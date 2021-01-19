Vice President of the United States Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of the country’s elected leader Joe Biden, reports RIA News White House message.

It is noted that attending the event is on the politician’s daily schedule. According to CNNPence has no plans to attend incumbent President Donald Trump’s departure from Washington to Florida.

Sources told reporters that it will be difficult from a logistical point of view to combine participation in Trump’s departure for Florida and attendance at Biden’s inauguration.

Trump and Pence are due to step down on January 20 following the inauguration of elected leader and vice president Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be held in a truncated format and subject to social distancing norms.

In early January, the media learned that Mike Pence would attend the inauguration. In turn, Trump refused to attend the event. He plans to leave Washington a few hours before the inauguration, which is scheduled for noon local time (20:00 Moscow time). According to journalists, the Republican will go to his estate in Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Formerly the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, addressed the Americans with a farewell speech.