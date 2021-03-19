The White House said that US President Joe Biden will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin when the time is “right,” according to Friday, March 18. Bloomberg…

“Biden will meet with Putin when the time is right. President Biden and President Putin have different views of their countries. But they agree that we must continue to look for ways to work together where it is in our mutual interests, ”the agency quotes the words of the adviser to the American President Karin Jean-Pierre.

On March 17, the head of the White House after publication report the National Intelligence Office, which accused Moscow of interfering in the 2020 US elections, said Russia must “pay” for “meddling.” Biden also indicated that he had a “long conversation” with Putin, that he knew him “quite well”. At the same time, he stressed that he had allegedly warned the Russian leader about a possible response.

The next day, the Russian leader wished Biden good health and reminded the children’s teaser “whoever calls his name is called that.”

Then Putin suggested to his American colleague to hold an open conversation actually online, noting that such a format would be of interest not only to the peoples of the United States and the Russian Federation, but also to many in the world.

In turn, during a briefing with reporters, Biden did not answer the question of whether he would agree to a conversation with Putin, and his press secretary Jen Psaki recalled that the leaders of the two countries had already communicated recently.

The Kremlin, however, did not rule out unprecedented formats of communication between the presidents. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov specified that Putin suggested to Biden to continue the dialogue, there can be no debate between the heads of the two countries.