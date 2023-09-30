Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

If there is no agreement between Republicans and Democrats in the USA over the weekend, there will be a so-called shutdown. A new budget must be decided.

Washington DC – In the USA a possible shutdown of government business is approaching – a so-called shutdown – getting closer. The US government informed federal agency employees on Thursday that a “shutdown” appeared to be imminent, several US media outlets reported unanimously.

If there is a shutdown in the USA, the lights in the White House will also go out. (Symbolic image) © Susan Walsh/dpa

Shutdown in the USA is getting closer and closer: Republicans and Democrats have to come to an agreement

This means that millions of employees and military personnel can no longer be paid salaries. In order to prevent a shutdown of government business, we would have to… republican and Democrats in the congress agree on a solution before Sunday. The term of the budget approved by the US Congress at the end of last year ends at the end of this month – i.e. on Sunday night (October 1st).

A new federal budget must be approved by the end of September in order to avert insolvency. The political wrangling repeats itself every year – usually Congress makes do with passing an interim budget and then fights again in a few months over the financing of government operations. The situation is special this time because the Republicans only have a very narrow majority in the US House of Representatives and the faction is very fragmented.

White House attacks Republicans: “Their chaos threatens to push us into a shutdown”

Meanwhile, the White House blamed Republicans for the impending “shutdown.” “Just four months ago, President Joe BidenRepublicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives and Republicans and Democrats in the Senate agreed on a bipartisan budget deal,” said Shalanda Young, director of the White House Budget Office, according to CNN.

Now all sides except the Republicans in the House of Representatives would stick to this agreement, she further emphasized. The Republicans “turned their backs” on the deal, Young said. “Their chaos and their chaos alone now threaten to push us into a shutdown,” she further complained. It is not just a violation of an agreement, but of the law, since Biden signed the agreement and thus declared it law. (bb/dpa)