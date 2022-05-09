By Jeff Mason

WILMINGTON, Delaware (USA) (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has agreed to pledges with 20 telecommunications companies, including Verizon, Comcast and AT&T, to lower prices or increase internet speeds for millions of U.S. households. States, officials in his administration said.

Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled the agreements on Monday at a ceremony with executives from companies that provide internet services.

The commitments are part of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is an aspect of the infrastructure bill passed with support from both Republicans and Democrats last year. The program helps eligible US families reduce their internet bills by up to $30 a year, the White House said.

With the new commitments, tens of millions of ACP-eligible families will receive free internet service, the government said.

Low-income families may qualify for the program, in addition to those who receive federal assistance through other programs, such as food subsidies or Medicaid, for health insurance for the poorest.

A senior government official told reporters at a conference that the companies made the commitments voluntarily.

