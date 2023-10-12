The White House rectified the statements this Wednesday by President Joe Biden, who said he had seen photos of Hamas militiamen “beheading children” and assured that neither the president nor US officials have seen these images.

In a statement to EFE, a spokesperson for the Democratic Administration clarified that the president made these statements based on statements that the Israeli Government has given “publicly.”

of the Biden Government, the White House noted that “neither the president nor government officials have seen the images or have been able to confirm the reports” of these events “independently.”

During a speech to the Jewish community earlier today, Biden said that during his years working in the government he never thought he would “see” or “have confirmed images of terrorists beheading children.”

Several media outlets in both the US and Israel have echoed statements by the Israeli Defense Forces and the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu stating that they found the bodies of decapitated minors after a Hamas attack on the Kfar Aza kibbutz. this Saturday.

Hamas, for its part, denied having “killed children, beheaded and attacked civilians” during its attack on Israel and rejected the “fabricated accusations” that have been “propagated by some Western media outlets that adopt the Zionist narrative.”

A spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry explained to EFE this Tuesday that among the bodies found in the kibbutz of 750 inhabitants, there were “around 40 children, including babies.”

The surprise attack by Hamas, which began on Saturday a war that today enters its fifth day and continues to register strong exchanges of fire, has already left at least 1,200 dead in Israel and more than 2,900 injured

On the Gazan side, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday that so far it has recorded 950 deaths from the Israeli retaliatory bombings and at least 5,000 injured.

Added to these figures are 1,000 Palestinian militiamen killed in Israeli territory in clashes with security forces after infiltrating from the Strip, according to the latest Army estimates.

Furthermore, the Israeli Government has reported that more than 100 people have been kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza as hostages.

EFE