This Friday, the White House censored a comment by billionaire Elon Musk on the social network X about Jewish communities. for promoting, according to Washington, “anti-Semitic and racist hatred.”

Musk responded on Wednesday to a message from a user on the social network that said that “Jewish communities have been pushing exactly the kind of dialectical hatred against white people who they claim they want people to stop using against them.

The message also alluded to a conspiracy theory that argues that Jews have supported the arrival of non-white populations to Western countries.

A theory supported by the man who attacked a synagogue in Pittsburg in 2018 and killed 11 people. “You told the honest truth,” Musk replied to that user.

In response to this interaction, a White House spokesperson, Andrew Bates, said: “We condemn in the strongest terms this abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hatred.” that goes against our core values ​​as Americans.

Likewise, he considered “unacceptable to repeat the horrible lie behind the most fatal act of anti-Semitism in American history,” in reference to the attack in Pittsburgh.

“Much less,” he added, “a month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

Musk, owner of the electric vehicle company Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX, He bought Twitter, renamed X, for $44 billion a year ago, and his management of the social network has been mired in controversy.

EFE