The greatest threat to US security at present is the country’s internal problems. This was announced on Friday, January 29, by the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a webinar at the Washington Institute for Peace. The broadcast was conducted on the official Youtube-channel organization.

“Right now, the deepest national security challenge for the United States is the need to restore order in its own home,” he said.

According to Biden’s adviser, the population “continues to be plagued by coronavirus infection, and the country is also threatened by the economic crisis and the consequences of climate change.

“And of course, there were acute threats to our constitutional republic, as well as a deep split (of American society – Ed.), Which they deepened even more,” the adviser added.

In addition, during his speech, Sullivan noted that the relations of the new leadership of the White House with Russia will be complicated and will require a lot of efforts from Washington. He stressed that the new US president has taken a cool, firm and practical approach to relations with Moscow.

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for more funding for security at the Capitol to protect its members from “internal enemies.” “We have members of Congress who want to bring weapons to the building and who have threatened other members of Congress with violence,” she explained.

The politicians’ proposal was brought up for discussion after Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said that the security of the Capitol and adjacent office buildings needed to be significantly improved, including the installation of permanent fences. Such measures were required after supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the building of Congress on January 6.

The riots killed five people, including a policeman. In connection with the events in Washington, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened more than 160 criminal cases. The punishment for some charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol may be imprisonment up to 20 years. The National Guard forces were sent to Washington to protect law and order. The fighters will remain in the American capital until at least March.