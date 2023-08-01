The White House on Monday recommended eliminating the FBI’s power to seek information about Americans based on the authority granted by Section 702 of the surveillance law, whose renewal is under debate and which the agency allegedly misused.

This conclusion was presented by the President’s Advisory Board on Intelligence (PIAB) and the Intelligence Oversight Board (IOB), which had been appointed by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. , to report the effectiveness of Section 702.

This section allows the federal government to monitor foreign nationals outside the United States to gather intelligence to protect the United States and its allies.

The FBI, according to the analysis, made “inappropriate use” of the norm, to carry out investigations about Americans. While no evidence was found that the agency intentionally did so for political purposes, these decisions are believed to have undermined public confidence in the FBI’s ability to use this authorization.

Some of these investigations included those of citizens detained during the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, which occurred while Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election was being certified.

The report assesses that most of the failures can be attributed to the FBI’s lack of knowledge about the powers assigned to it by the section and the lack of supervisory measures in this regard.

To date, the Department of Justice has identified only three incidents of intentional misuse and these have since been corrected by the FBI.

The FBI is the only agency authorized to use Section 702 for evidence of crimes not related to national security, but the purpose of that section is to monitor foreign nationals outside the US for information, and experts stress that the agency should restrict its use to its original purpose.

Therefore, the report recommends that Attorney General Merrick Garland be asked to remove the authority to conduct such searches for information about Americans.

“The FBI’s use of Section 702 must be limited to foreign intelligence targets and FBI personnel must receive additional training in what foreign intelligence means,” the statement said.

The FBI has undertaken reforms since 2021 that have achieved “significant” improvements, but which are still considered insufficient.

Section 702 expires on Dec. 31, and experts warn that if Congress doesn’t renew it, it could represent “one of the biggest intelligence failures” in the United States. Therefore, its list of recommendations calls for greater transparency and clarity in the powers it grants to eliminate suspicions and misunderstandings.

The suggested changes also point to the creation of a new certificate, which will allow the collection of intelligence information on fentanyl to improve the government’s fight against this powerful synthetic opioid.

Sullivan agreed on Monday that not reauthorizing Section 702 would be a mistake and supported the board’s conclusion that it be extended with changes to improve compliance and oversight.