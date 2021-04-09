White House Border Coordinator Roberta Jacobson will step down at the end of April. This was announced on Friday, April 9, by the national security adviser to US President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan. The New York Times…

The official called Jacobson’s work “an invaluable contribution” to the work of the American administration. Jacobson herself also stated that she originally planned to serve in the White House for no more than three months, that is, until the end of April.

The publication notes that Jacobson’s resignation came amid a crisis on the border with Mexico, where the number of illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States is growing sharply, and criticism of the Biden administration for failing to curb illegal immigration.

On February 4, US President Joe Biden, during a speech at the State Department, announced that the US was increasing the quota for admitting refugees from abroad and intends to bring it to 125 thousand people this year.

On March 5, Reuters reported that nearly 100,000 migrants were detained by US border guards in February at the border with Mexico. It is noted that this is the highest number of arrests in February since 2006.

On March 25, Biden assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to negotiate the migration. The vice president will work with other governments, including Harris to discuss the issue with the Mexican authorities.

On April 6, The Hill published poll data, according to which the majority of American voters blame US President Joe Biden for the migration crisis that erupted on the border with Mexico, and not the former head of state Donald Trump.