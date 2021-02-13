D.he White House suspended a vice spokesman for a week after allegedly threatening a journalist in an argument. His behavior was “completely unacceptable” and he knew it, said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Friday.

The punishment followed one Article in the magazine “Vanity Fair”. It said that the vice spokesman TJ Ducklo had threatened a reporter from the website “Politico” to “destroy” her and destroy her reputation. The journalist had asked questions about Ducklo’s relationship with a reporter on the Axios website.

The suspension raised questions in Washington. After the former President Donald Trump frequently insulted the media as “enemies of the people”, the White House promised his successor Joe Biden that the press would be dealt with professionally.

Psaki was also reminded of Biden’s announcement at her press conference that he would fire anyone who disrespected his colleagues on the spot. “We found it was a serious punishment,” she said of the free suspension. She made the decision in consultation with Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain, she did not speak to the president about it, said Psaki.