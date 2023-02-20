US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland this week, but will not visit Ukraine, as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s military operation approaches, according to a White House official.
John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, said Sunday that the commander-in-chief will announce continued US support for Ukraine while he is in neighboring Poland, which he is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday morning, according to the New York Daily News.
Biden is scheduled to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss “collective efforts to support Ukraine and strengthen NATO’s deterrent force,” according to the White House.
