White House says Biden does not have dementia or other similar conditions

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, assessing the health of US President Joe Biden, said that the head of state does not have degenerative diseases, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease or other similar diseases. Broadcast of the briefing conducted C-SPAN TV channel.

“I have an answer for you. Are you ready for it? The answer is no,” the US administration spokeswoman said.

Earlier, Jean-Pierre assured that Biden was not under the influence of medications on the day of the debate with former US leader Donald Trump.

Biden, in his campaign video, said that he can get back on his feet after a hard fall. He acknowledged that he is no longer a young man, but is still capable of doing the job assigned to him.