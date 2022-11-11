US national security adviser claims to be in contact with president-elect staff

The White House said on Thursday (10.Nov.2022) that it was organizing a meeting between US President Joe Biden and the Brazilian President-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the US government is already in contact with Lula’s team to schedule a meeting between the leaders.

In talk to journalistsSullivan stated that a “engagement face to face” between the White House and the president-elect’s team.

One of the topics discussed in the conversation between the leaders will be the Amazon, as the advisor said. According to him, it is in the American president’s interest to help Brazil protect the forest by offering technical and financial assistance.

🇧🇷And so he [Biden] will look for an early opportunity to sit down with the new president [Lula]🇧🇷 who expressed a real commitment and motivation to protect the Amazon, and talk about a variety of forms of assistance we can provide – not just technical assistance, but also financial assistance.,” Sullivan said. 🇧🇷This is something President Biden sees as a real priority.🇧🇷

During the campaign, Lula said he intends to visit the United States in November or December, before taking office as President of the Republic on January 1. He has already confirmed that he will travel to Argentina and is also considering visiting China and European Union countries.

The day after the runoff, on October 31, Biden spoke on the phone with the president-elect. The two spoke for about 20 minutes and discussed topics such as democracy, preservation of the environment and how to expand cooperation between the countries.

The immediate recognition of Lula’s victory by the Americans was built over the last few weeks between interlocutors of PT and members of the Biden government.

It was considered that the gesture was crucial to endorse the PT’s election and weaken any possible movement by the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) contrary to the result.

On his Twitter profile, Biden congratulated Lula shortly after the election results. The White House also issued a statement the same day acknowledging that the elections were “free, fair and reliable”🇧🇷 Here’s the intact of the press release (48 KB, in English).

“I look forward to working together to continue cooperation between our 2 countries in the coming months and years”said Biden.