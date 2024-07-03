Jean-Pierre: Biden has not undergone additional medical examinations in recent months

US President Joe Biden has not undergone additional medical examinations in recent months, reported White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing. She clarified that Biden also did not undergo a medical examination after his unsuccessful debate with former US leader Donald Trump.

The White House press secretary emphasized that the current US presidential administration “is one of the most transparent” in terms of publishing information about the head of state’s health. She was also asked if Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, could answer journalists’ questions. Jean-Pierre answered the question, emphasizing that the situation in which “a doctor comes to the podium is not the norm.”

Earlier, Karine Jean-Pierre was outraged by a journalist’s question about whether Joe Biden suffers from dementia. She refused to answer the question, calling it “incredibly offensive.” Then the representative of the American administration began to talk about Biden’s successes as head of state