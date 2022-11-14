White House: US intends to continue imposing sanctions on Iran for crackdown on protests

The press service of the White House announced the intention of the United States to continue to impose unilateral restrictions on Iranian officials and government structures for suppressing protests. This is reported TASS.

It is specified that this decision became known from a written statement by National Security Adviser to US President Joe Biden Jake Sullivan. He stressed the concern of the United States amid reports from Iran of mass detentions of protesters, fictitious trials against demonstrators, as well as the sentencing of one of them to capital punishment. “The United States, along with partners and allies around the world, will continue to work through sanctions and other means to hold accountable those responsible for current abuses,” the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the countries of the European Union (EU) unanimously agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran in connection with “serious violations of human rights” during protests against the government of the country. The sanctions list included 31 individuals and legal entities.