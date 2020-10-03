NAfter his infection with the coronavirus, America’s President Donald Trump is taken to the Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, north of Washington. The White House announced on Friday that Trump would work from the president’s office in the hospital for the next few days. It is a precautionary measure on the recommendation of doctors. Trump showed “slight symptoms” after the infection and was tired. He was given an experimental mixture of antibodies.

“Out of great caution and on the recommendation of his doctor and medical professionals, the president will be working from the presidential offices in Walter Reed Hospital for the next few days,” said spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany in a statement. He was supposed to be helicoptered from the White House to the hospital later that day.

Risk increases with age

Trump’s doctor Sean Conley announced on Friday night that the 74-year-old President and First Lady Melania Trump (50) had tested positive for the corona virus. Trump wrote on Twitter shortly after midnight on Friday: “We will begin our quarantine and recovery immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER. “

About a month before the election in America, the infection also forces Trump to suspend his personal campaign appearances. Trump’s campaign leader, Bill Stepien, announced on Friday that all previously announced campaign events involving the Republican would either be postponed or held online. Trump challenger Joe Biden of the Democrats is campaigning against it. The election will take place on November 3rd.

Biden and Trump stood on a stage in their first TV debate last Tuesday. The two opponents always kept a clear distance from each other – according to media reports, it was almost four meters. However, they did not wear any masks during the heated and loud discussion. Trump could have been contagious in the days before his positive corona test. It also remained unclear whether the candidates could have been in the immediate vicinity behind the scenes.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the risk of a serious illness from 50 to 60 years of age increases steadily with coronavirus infections. Pre-existing conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity are other risk factors. A health check is published once a year on Trump’s general condition. Personal physician Conley wrote in the latest report in early June that the president was healthy.