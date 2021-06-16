The meeting of the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Baden in Geneva, will begin on June 16 at 13:35 local time (14:35 Moscow time). The relevant information was released by the White House earlier in the day.

According to the schedule of the summit, first the heads of state will take part in a photo session with Swiss President Guy Parmelin at 14:25 Moscow time, after 10 minutes their meeting in a narrow format will begin.

More than an hour later – at 14:55 local time (15:55 Moscow time) – talks between Putin and Biden in an expanded format will begin. They will take place without the participation of the press.

The second round of the summit should begin at 16:40 local time (17:40 Moscow time).

Representatives of the American administration noted that after the meeting with Putin, the head of the White House is going to hold a press conference, writes “Gazeta.ru“.

On the eve, a high-ranking US administration official, speaking with reporters on board Biden’s plane on the way from Brussels to Geneva, said that Putin’s press conference in Geneva would be held before the press conference of his American counterpart.

Biden explained his refusal to hold a joint press conference by not doing a “competition” with the Russian president in front of journalists. However, the journalists of The New York Times, in turn, expressed confidence that the reason for this decision was the unfortunate experience of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. At the same time, as the publication specified, the Russian side reacted positively to the holding of a joint press conference of the leaders.

The meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States will be the first summit of the leaders of the two countries since Biden took office as head of the White House in January this year. For Putin, the summit will be the first foreign trip since January 2020.