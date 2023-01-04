US President Joe Biden will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington on January 13. About this on Tuesday, January 3, reported press office of the White House.

“President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kishida to the White House,” US administration spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The political leaders intend to discuss North Korea’s missile tests, the Ukrainian crisis, the situation around Taiwan, and a number of other topics of regional and global significance. In addition, Biden is expected to express support for Japan’s new defense strategy.

During the meeting, the issue of Japan’s chairmanship in the G7, and the terms of the country’s stay as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council will be raised.

The final outcome of the negotiations should be the definition of the main aspects of the partnership between Tokyo and Washington in 2023.

Earlier, on December 20, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri reported that Joe Biden plans to visit Nagasaki in 2023. The politician may become the first US president to visit this city. With this gesture, Washington and Tokyo intend to show the importance of joint efforts to achieve a nuclear-free world.

At the moment, according to the publication, discussions of this idea are underway at the government level.

Prior to this, on November 26, it was reported that the Japanese authorities were cooperating with the United States to counter external aggression. So, in the event of an attack, Tokyo will exchange information with Washington to deliver joint retaliatory strikes and “assess the success of their implementation.”