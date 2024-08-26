The US reported talks with Ukraine on increasing the depth of strikes on Russia

The United States is discussing with Ukraine the issue of increasing the depth of strikes on Russian territory using American weapons. This was announced at a briefing by John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council (NSC), reports TASS.

According to him, the desire to increase the depth of American weapons strikes on Russian territory is not new for Volodymyr Zelensky. Kirby noted that he understands the reason for Zelensky’s concerns.

“We understand why he’s doing this — his country is under attack. But as I’ve said many times, we will continue to negotiate with Ukraine, but we will do so privately. And I have no changes to report on our policy on American weapons,” the White House spokesman said.

