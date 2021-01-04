The White House announced President Donald Trump’s speech in victory speech on Monday, January 4, in Georgia, where, according to official figures, his rival Joe Biden won. Reported by RIA News…

Trump will work from early morning until late at night, according to the president’s daily schedule released by the White House. He has a lot of calls and meetings scheduled. At 4:10 pm, the head of state will leave the White House and travel to Dalton, Georgia, where he will hold his victory rally in support of the Republican candidates in the second round of the US Senate elections on January 5.

Related materials Stuffs, bullets, candidates Trump is ready to split America to defeat Biden. It ended in a civil war one day

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump had called on the lieutenant governor of Georgia, one of the key US states in the presidential election, to recount the votes in his favor. It is noted that this is evidenced by the recording of the conversation between the head of the White House and Brad Raffensperger. The conversation was also attended by the Deputy Governor’s legal adviser Ryan Germeni.

On November 20, Georgia’s recounts for the US presidential election confirmed the victory of the Democratic nominee Joe Biden as head of state.

On November 3, 2020, the next presidential elections were held in the United States. The counting of votes and the proceedings on this issue are still ongoing. According to the media, Biden received the necessary number of electoral votes to win, thus surpassing the current American leader Donald Trump. The democrat has already proclaimed himself the elected president of the United States. Trump, in turn, said that Biden was quick to call himself the country’s new leader.