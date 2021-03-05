US President Joe Biden is ready to review his authority over the use of military force abroad. This was announced on March 5 by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki.

“He (Biden) agrees that the powers to use military force have been in existence for 20 years and are outdated, they need to be renewed,” she said.Newspaper. RU“.

Psaki stressed that the Biden administration is ready to discuss a specific framework for presidential powers in this area.

Earlier, on March 3, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the administration of the new President Joe Biden would not impose democracy abroad and overthrow authoritarian regimes by force.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called this decision correct. She advised the American authorities to reread the UN Charter and continue to be guided by it.

Senator Alexei Pushkov pointed out that in case of abandoning the policy of “regime change”, the American authorities should stop military training of militants at their base at Al-Tanf in eastern Syria, close the base itself and withdraw all the US military from the Arab republic. However, the politician predicted, Washington will not do this.