Nfter a day when Republicans desperately searched for a way out of their self-obstruction, President Joe Biden addressed Americans from the White House. In a televised speech on Thursday evening, he explained why it was in America’s national interest to quickly provide additional military aid to Israel and Ukraine. The world is in a fight against tyranny in which both countries are the frontline states. Hamas and Russian leader Vladimir Putin pose different threats. “But they have one thing in common: they both want to completely destroy a neighboring democracy.”

Majid Sattar North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Biden explained why the outcome of both wars is so important for America. The president said he knew that both conflicts seemed far away. But if terrorists and dictators were not stopped, the “costs and threats to America” would only increase. It is American leadership that holds the world together.

Biden wants aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

Aid to Israel is largely uncontroversial in America. The situation is different when it comes to funds for Ukraine. Biden therefore emphasized that only thanks to the support of the international coalition led by Washington was Kiev able to regain fifty percent of the territory occupied after the invasion. That should not be jeopardized. If Putin were successful, he would not leave it at Ukraine. He had already threatened the Poles and the Balts. If he attacks NATO allies, America will defend them. But he, Biden, does not want a direct confrontation with Russia.

Military aid is therefore a "smart investment" that would provide a "dividend" for the security of the United States "for generations." With a view to the polarization in the country and in Washington, he said: "I know that we have divisions here at home." But "small-minded" party politics should not stand in the way of "our responsibility".







Biden is expected to ask Congress to approve a package worth up to $100 billion – with foreign aid for Israel, Ukraine, other allies such as Taiwan, but also for securing the American southern border. Biden did not refrain from pointing out that the money also served his own interests in that the weapons were manufactured by American workers in the home country. These produced the “Arsenal of Democracy”.

The Republican power struggle is entering the next round

The president said he would send the request to Congress on Friday. Then the Republicans want to make another attempt to end their leadership vacuum. Jim Jordan, the current candidate for Speaker of the House of Representatives, announced shortly before the President’s appearance that another round of voting would take place on Friday. The announcement was preceded by a level of chaos that exceeded that of the previous two weeks. In the morning, rumors spread that the plan to have the plenary vote on Jordan again on Thursday could possibly be dropped.