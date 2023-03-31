The White House urges US citizens to leave Russia immediately, especially after the arrest of an American Wall Street Journal journalist for espionage. In Moscow, meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is preparing to strengthen the army.

Read also

“I strongly reiterate that Americans should heed the US government’s warning not to travel to Russia. Citizens residing or traveling there should leave immediately, as the State Department keeps repeating,” the spokeswoman said. of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, expressing “deep concern about the disturbing news regarding the arrest in Russia of Evan Gershkovich, an American citizen”.

“It is unacceptable that the Russian government targets American citizens, we condemn Mr Gershkovich’s detention in the strongest terms,” ​​said Karine Jean-Pierre. “We also condemn the Russian government’s continued attacks and crackdown on journalists and press freedom,” the spokeswoman added.

“Last night the White House and the State Department spoke with Gershkovich’s newspaper, the Wall Street Journal – he said again – the administration is also in contact with his family”. Additionally, “the State Department is in direct contact with the Russian government on the matter, including actively working to gain consular access to Gershkovich.”

Washington had “no inkling” that Moscow might, for the first time since the Cold War, arrest an American journalist, said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

“We were as surprised as you are, and it is too early to know or be able to indicate whether we are dealing with a larger movement,” he said speaking to reporters. “We are doing everything we can to learn more about Evan’s detention,” he added. “We are doing everything we can to get consular access and we will continue to do everything we can to keep his family informed as we get information.”

Kirby did not say whether he believes Gershkovich, who was credited as a reporter, is being wrongfully detained, noting that there is a State Department process to establish that. “They’re looking at the circumstances for each individual, and they’re doing it right now,” she concluded.

Putin signs decree, another 147,000 men in Russia’s army

Meanwhile, Putin has signed the decree to kick off spring military conscription, which will last from April 1 to July 15. This was reported by the Ria Novosti press agency, explaining that 147,000 men are expected to be recalled for military service. Government and local authorities must ensure implementation.

The same decree establishes the cessation of service for soldiers who have completed their military service. Meanwhile, writes the press agency, the head of the Defense Commission of the Duma, Andrei Kartapolov, has clarified that the recruits will not be deployed in the annexed Ukrainian regions. Furthermore, he specified, conscription will not concern the inhabitants of these regions.