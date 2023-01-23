White House: The United States has not yet made a final decision on the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The United States has not yet made a final decision on the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine. About this to the American television channel CNN informed John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council.

He expressed the opinion that one could expect some “maneuvers on the ground, in which, obviously, tanks would be useful.”

Earlier, a senior Pentagon official, answering a question about the possible supply of American Abrams tanks to Ukraine, said that the United States is sending Kyiv the weapons that are needed now, and not later.

In turn, Michael McCall, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, said that the United States should transfer at least one Abrams tank to Ukraine in order to push the FRG to help and unblock the supply of German Leopard tanks to Kyiv.

On January 18, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed US President Joe Biden that Germany would agree to allow delivery of Leopard 2 to Kyiv, provided that the United States, for its part, would provide Ukraine with Abrams tanks. On January 20, a representative of the German Cabinet denied these reports.