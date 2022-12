How did you feel about this article?

American National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who had already been the first representative of the Biden administration to come to Brazil, will return to the country on Monday (5) 🇧🇷 Photo: Disclosure/US Embassy in Brazil

The White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, will come to Brazil next Monday (5) to meet with the teams of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The information was confirmed to EFE by a spokesperson for the US presidency.

The US quickly recognized the outcome of the October 30 Brazilian election, which US President Joe Biden described as “free, fair and credible”.

A day later, in a phone call to Lula, who will take office in January, Biden praised “the strength of Brazil’s democratic institutions”, and the two pledged to continue working as partners on common challenges, such as combating the climate crisis and promotion of democracy.

Sullivan traveled to Brazil in August 2021 to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership, improve regional stability, advance climate goals, collaborate on digital infrastructure, and help forge a path to post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

The trip was the first by a White House representative to Brazil since Biden took office in January 2021.

Bolsonaro received Sullivan in private and, as diplomatic sources from both countries told EFE at the time, they had a “brief” meeting in which the importance of strategic cooperation between Brazil and the US was reaffirmed.