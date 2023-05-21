White House: Republican demands are a ‘big step back’ in debt talks

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s team of threatening default. Her statement published on the White House website.

According to her, in the negotiations on the national debt ceiling, the Republicans put forward demands that were “a big step back.” Jean-Pierre specified that the McCarthy team’s proposals “contained a set of extreme one-party demands that could never be passed by both houses of Congress.”

She noted that US President Joe Biden at the talks “again and again put forward” proposals to reduce the budget deficit. According to the press secretary of the White House, it is the Republicans who threaten to lead the country to default for the first time in our history.

Earlier, The Economist magazine reported that due to record public debt, the United States may face a default or a sharp reduction in government spending. Both scenarios threaten the global economy, the newspaper noted.

In April, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said that the US national debt can be compared to a ticking bomb that will explode due to lack of responsible action. In his opinion, Joe Biden “did nothing” to solve this problem.