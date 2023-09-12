Everyone is hunting for lithium and ticks…

A potential bomb dropped on the world economy market of what is called “white gold” in jargon: The largest lithium deposit on the planet was found along the border between Nevada and Oregon in the United States. We are talking about a concentrate of 20-40 million tonsalmost double the current record of about 23 million tons found during the summer in Bolivia, under a salt floor.

Lithium-ion batteries are among the most powerful tools for energy storage. Without lithium there would be no electric motors, batteries for new generation computers and smartphones.

Today the race for the rare metal is mainly determined by the frantic search for low-carbon energy technologies. Consider that overall lithium reserves in the US were previously estimated at just one million tons. Chile has the largest reserves in the world with 9.7 million tonnes. Australia, on the other hand, is second in reserves, 5.7 million tonnes, and first as a producer with 55,000 tonnes, more than half of the global total. Having a deposit does not automatically imply extraction which has unlimited costs. China, with 14,000 tonnes, is the third largest producer on the planet. But according to analysts, a large demand for lithium, coming from the Chinese market, could send the sector into crisis in 2025.

