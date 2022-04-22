White – fronted geese Lahti politician figured out how to deport white-fronted geese, but the permit was not relieved – now the city can finally strike the winged Flying deportees

Birdlife’s CEO Aki Arkiomaa emphasizes the coexistence of humans and white-fronted geese, but considers the use of airplanes to be deported to be a good alternative.

In April all the signs of spring are already clearly visible. The sun, the birdsong, the open terraces – and, of course, the city parks and beaches take over the white-fronted geese.

In Lahti, for example, however, we are tired of white-fronted geese as a sure sign of spring. That’s why the city has decided to launch a unique experiment to keep white-fronted geese away from the beaches with, among other things, remote-controlled robotic planes.

The father of the idea, the chairman of the Lahti Building and Environmental Permit Board Jani Wallenius According to (co.), the idea of ​​using airplanes was first born three years ago.

“It’s not just the faeces of geese, but white-fronted geese attack cyclists, for example, and are detrimental to public safety in large numbers in public areas,” says Wallenius.

“If a white-fronted goose attacks a cyclist and results in a cerebral hemorrhage, it’s out of the question.”

“ “I fully understand that there are species that need to be protected, but protecting white-fronted geese takes faith away from all conservation activities. Here’s the ass gone above the tree. ”

The number of white-fronted geese in Finland has grown exponentially in recent years. While in 2011 about 17,000 white-fronted geese were detected in the autumn census in Finland, more than 30,000 were detected in the autumn of 2021.

In accordance with the decision of the City Council, the City of Helsinki has also applied for permission from the Southwest Finland Center for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment (ely) to take deportation measures in some of Helsinki’s coastal areas. The city’s permit application has included the use of dogs, sound depressors, visual depressors and a robotic lawnmower as a means of deportation.

Read more: Human chains, robotic lawnmowers and sound repellents – Helsinki plans tougher ways to hurry geese in four areas

Wallenius Despite the arguments, however, the ely center has always in previous years rejected the permits applied for by the city of Lahti for the expulsion of white-fronted geese from parks and beaches. In addition to airplanes, permits have been applied for the use of dog patrols and laser pointers.

A technically negative decision came this time as well, but at the same time, the ely center outlined that no permits for planes and lasers are needed at the beaches. In Lahti, in addition to airplanes, it is planned to try flying colorful kites and speakers barking at the dog during the summer.

According to Wallenius, Lahti’s experiments have aroused interest in various parts of Finland.

“During the summer, we do small-scale research, try all sorts of different ways that don’t hurt geese, and record all the findings,” Wallenius says.

Birdlifen the Executive Director Aki Arkiimaan I think the experiment in Lahti is pretty good in principle.

“In itself, the use of airplanes is comparable to a human patrol. It is one way expulsion can be done, and certainly not a more miraculous thing. It remains to be seen what the power of the planes is, ”says Arkiomaa.

However, Arkiomaa does not believe in the use of barking sounds by colorful kites or dogs.

“White-fronted geese are smart and quickly learn that there are really no dogs present. The end result is just the barking sound of dogs. ”

Although, according to Arkiomaa, limited deportation is understandable, he emphasizes not only the overall consideration, but also the coexistence of humans and white-fronted geese.

“There must be enough main feeding and nesting areas for white-fronted geese. The basic premise is that animals must be able to live side by side.

Wallenius again, it would take the debate beyond the deportation of white-fronted geese – to the root causes of the problems, as he himself puts it. If he were caught, the white-fronted goose would have to be removed from the EU list of protected species.

“I fully understand that there are species that need to be protected, but protecting white-fronted geese takes faith away from all conservation activities. Here’s the ass gone above the tree. ”

Arkiomaa, on the other hand, would not be discussing removing white-fronted geese from the list of protected species.

“It would take an EU decision, and there is no need to go down that road. We are doing very well with the exemptions that can be granted. ”