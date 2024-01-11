A plant with white flowers and a minute of silence for the 13-year-old who lost his life in Reggio Emilia, before the bell rang

Today, on those steps, there is a plant with white flowers in memory of 13 years old who lost his life while entering the Manzoni middle school in Reggio Emilia. A sudden illness, which left him no escape. A death that has no explanation and which can only be clarified by an autopsy. The latter, pending the parents' decision, has not yet been arranged.

The institute observed a minute of silence in memory of the 13 year old. His classmates look at that empty desk and still can't believe that he will never return to school again. It hadn't been long since he attended that class, the boy had transferred from another institution, but he had already bonded with most of his companions. The principal has made a psychologist available to all students and teachers. She will guide them and help them deal with grief and collect all the beautiful moments spent together with their friend.

The sudden disappearance of the 13 year old

The disappearance of the 13-year-old has no explanation, the only answer could come from the autopsy, which the judicial authority has not yet ordered, pending the decision of the two parents. The latter are still in shock and have assured that the 13-year-old did not have any previous pathology or at least it had never emerged.

The drama happened shortly before entering school, as he climbed the steps the 13 year old is suddenly collapsed to the ground, before the eyes of all those present. The ambulance immediately reached the school and health workers tried for a long time to resuscitate him, without success. They also did it on the way to the hospital, where he ended up staying declared his heartbreaking death.

His passing has saddened all those who knew him and who now wonder how it was possible to lose his life, so suddenly, at just 13 years old. Another angel in the sky, what time he will watch over his parents.