He is signed as HP Fraijo and to encourage his daughter to write, Hiram Pacheco became a writer: Pluma Blanca. The Apache Warrior of Sonora is her first novel. “It is about a person who becomes a medicine woman and a sorceress, thanks to the teachings of a shaman of the Chiricahua Apaches; she is also an experienced warrior, thanks to the tutelage of Surem, a Caov of origin lost in the blink of the day. The novel deals with the transformation of a girl into a woman, who lives an adventure with historical touches and the exposition of Apache customs; that portrays the strength and character of a woman whose history is mixed with that of strange characters, shamans and Apaches ”.

Fraijo (Estación Corral, municipality of Cajeme, 1960) works at the INAH Center located in Hermosillo, Sonora, and the continuous interaction with historians and anthropologists gave him guidelines “for my own research for literary purposes.” He thought about developing a love story between an Apache and a Yaqui Indian. It would develop the parallel stories of each protagonist and unite their destinies: “These are clichés that first-time writers think of to be deserving of the Nobel Prize for Literature or to be a betseller,” he jokes.

But with reading books about the Apachería, “their customs, struggles, imaginations alluded to by historians, anecdotes and military parts, their interactions with the militia and the settlers of northern Mexico,” he warned that putting together the history of survival of both indigenous groups would not do them justice:

“Each group has a colossal story to tell and deserves to give fair credit to their struggles and customs. For three years I looked for stories to build the characters according to the information found about them. Having generated a structure, I let my imagination fly and built the story layer by layer. The information compiled on the Apachería gave me the pattern to structure a saga of three books and a prequel about an antagonistic character.

—Indigenous people are made invisible or folkloric. What was the Apache reality in Sonoran lands?

—It was similar to that of Chihuahua and was characterized by the war of extermination of the Mexican government against the rebellious tribes. In Sonora the most combative were the Yaquis (they were almost exterminated and taken to the Yucatecan henequen haciendas as slaves) and the Apaches. Against the Apaches the extermination campaign was more severe: there are no communities of them in both states, except for some integrated families and lost their locations in the cities of northern Mexico.

At 56 years of age, Fraijo induced his eldest daughter to write: “He has an innate ability to brilliantly capture every occurrence that goes through his head. I forced myself to give him an example, even though I was outside the Sonoran literary environment, except for a few readings of poems: by Abigael Bohórquez, Alonso Vidal, Alejandro Aguilar Zeleny, Raquel Padilla; I read Dumas, Hemingway, the Dune sagas; works by Robert Jordan, I am fascinated by epic novels, bestsellers and I always enjoy cowboy bags: I have read thousands of them since I was a teenager. _

* Writer. chronicler of neza

Emiliano Perez Cruz