Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Our national football team enters the first international experience, against Kyrgyzstan, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium at Al Jazira Club, at 7:15 pm on Saturday evening, during which the technical staff, led by the Portuguese Paulo Bento, attempts to determine the readiness of some players in the squad, and evaluate others. , before settling on the official list that will compete in the 2023 Asian Nations Cup, which Qatar will host next January.

Today's match is considered the “appropriate field”, to give some faces the opportunity to participate and engage in an “international friendly”, through which the players can be judged, especially since Pinto summoned 31 players, 8 of whom are absent due to their connection to the Super Cup between Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahly.

The team's last training witnessed a focus on the game plan and the method of performance that depends on positive spread throughout the field. Beto also stressed in his lecture the importance of being serious in performance, in addition to adhering to the “fighting spirit” and the desire to continually win, and focus and tactical discipline.

Pinto called for dealing in a competitive spirit with the experiences before the Asian Cup finals, in order to enter the atmosphere of the tournament early, whether the Kyrgyzstan experience, or the “second friendly” next January 6 against Oman, which will be hosted by Al Nahyan Stadium at Al Wahda Club.

For his part, Yasser Salem, director of the national team, praised the high state of commitment, seriousness and focus in the current team camp in Abu Dhabi, where everyone raises the slogan of adhering to the desire to win and achieve victories in all matches, indicating that the “Asian Forum” will not be easy for all the team, and therefore it needs to Prepare the elements, which is what Pinto tries to focus on in training, especially emphasizing the element of harmony, harmony and high understanding between all players on the field, regardless of the formation, which is achieved through intensive training and continuous explanation of the tasks of each player when participating with “Al-Abyad” at any time.

The experience is the first within the plans of the technical staff, to put “Al-Abyad” on the path of appropriate preparations, to participate in the 2023 Asian Cup, which Qatar will host from January 10 to February 12 next.

While the current national team list includes: Khaled Issa, Hassan Hamza, Ali Khasif, Khaled Tawhid, Khaled Al Hashemi, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Muhammad Al Attas, Omar Hussein Haikal, Youssef Al Muhairi, Ahmed Jameel, Khaled Al Dhanhani, Zayed Sultan, Abdul Rahman Saleh, Abdul Allah Idris, Badr Nasser, Ali Salmeen, Yahya Nader, Muhammad Abbas, Hazem Muhammad, Majid Rashid, Abdullah Ramadan, Tahnoon Al Zaabi, Abdullah Hamad, Yahya Al Ghassani, Hareb Abdullah, Fabio de Lima, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sultan Adel, Issa Khalfan and Caio Canedo, while the list will be reduced to only 26 players, next January 4 at the latest, according to the deadline for submitting the official list participating in the continental forum.