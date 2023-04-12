Mexico.-A supposed video leaked on social networks exhibits what would be the lifeless body of the singer Julián Figueroa and this causes total indignation among users, who “reprove” the fact that they have recorded it and displayed it if it is true.

Julián Figueroa, son of Maribel Guardia and the deceased Joan Sebastian, died last Sunday due to a heart attack and a video is circulating on the networks supposedly in the young man appears at the funeral home.

Several journalists, including Gustavo Adolfo Infante, mention that the person responsible for recording and showing said video “go to jail” it is an inexcusable action.

We recommend you read:

“This guy watered it, because he should not have made that description, but here is a crime, so they file a lawsuit against the funeral home, and call Gabo Cuevas as a witness,” says Infante.

On Flor Rubio’s radio program, Gabo Cuevas, one of his collaborators, states: “A little while ago I saw the video that they showed me, where, Well, it leaks from the funeral home and you can see his face…” and after this statement by Cuevas, Internet users are outraged.

Julian Figueroa. Instagram photo

“To begin with, how sick to be watching videos of someone who has already died just from illness. How nefarious is Gabriel Cuevas. Azteca already took too long to run it”, “Maribel has always been respectful of the press, how ugly that some of the press are not with her”, “They do not know prudence or respect but they do not mess with her life or someone of his family because there they make a big scandal and play the victims”, several Internet users quoted on the subject.

We recommend you read:

Maribel Guardia through Instagram made public last Monday that her son Julián, who was about to turn 28, was found unconscious in his room, they called 911 and when the ambulance arrived they found him lifeless.