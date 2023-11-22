Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Our team won the “full mark” in the eighth group, after its second successive victory in the Asian qualifiers, and the victory came at the expense of its Bahraini brother in his home, after a balanced performance and successful technical ideas that our players implemented well, as the Portuguese Paulo Bento did not care much about possessing the ball, He left it to the “red”, in exchange for the diversity in implementing medium and high pressure, according to the circumstances of the match and across its periods. This is why the percentage of possession of the ball by the “white” did not change throughout the two halves, as it reached 42% compared to 58% for the “red”.

It is certain that Pinto’s method achieved the desired success, after the two goals came through the same “tactic” of pressure, cutting the ball, and then a quick transition, so that our team scored the first goal, before receiving a penalty kick that produced the second goal, and both Ali Salmin and Abdullah Ramadan stood out in this matter. These are the two main elements in the two-goal games, and during other periods, “White” retreated to the late defense, relying on counterattacks and long balls, which almost created at least two more goals, especially through a “repeated” game by Caio Canedo by launching into the attacking depth between two central defenders. Bahrain, waiting for long balls, and it almost worked with Ali Mabkhout, moments after he came on as a substitute, even if “Al-Abyad” returned to applying high pressure, after making changes in the last periods of the second half, which resulted in opportunities and the decisive goal!

On the other hand, Al-Ahmar relied on heavy crosses from both sides, especially the right, and then attempts to penetrate deep, which increased its danger in the middle of almost every half, especially in the second half, which gave it 9 corner kicks, some of which were dangerous during periods of decline. “Al-Abyad”, but the Bahraini brother’s resort to high pressure cost him the opening of his back lines, which gave our team the opportunity to launch dangerous counterattacks, so that “Al-Abyad” obtained at the end of the match 5 scoring chances, compared to 6 for the “homeowner”, but our team’s chances were More real danger, whether with the post standing stubbornly in front of Caio’s ball in the first half, or Mabkhout’s play in the second period.

Overall, “White” was more effective offensively in terms of numbers and technical statistics, as it shot 9 balls at “Red’s” goal, including 3 between the goalposts and the crossbar, with an accuracy rate of 33.3%, with 2 of them turning into two goals with a success rate of 66.6%, while The Bahrain national team shot 16 balls at our goal, most of which did not find the exact path except for two attempts, with an effectiveness rate that did not exceed 12.5% ​​and did not succeed in reaching the net at all.

The Emirates team was diverse in its attempts to threaten Bahrain’s goal, as our players shot 5 balls inside the penalty area compared to 4 outside it, and 6 “white” players shot balls, the most prominent of whom was the “substitute,” the historical top scorer, Ali Mabkhout, who shot two balls, equally with Caio. And Abdullah Ramadan, and it is certain that Ramadan deserved to be the “first star” in the match, after he participated in the two goals by scoring the first and getting a penalty kick in the second goal game. Abdullah also created two sure-fire scoring opportunities, contributing alone to 80% of “Al-Abyad’s” threat. Super offensive in the match.

#White #excels #effectiveness