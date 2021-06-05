Dubai (Etihad)

Our first national football team returned to training after a recovery session in which the players participated yesterday, after the Malaysian match, in which Al-Abyad won a big 4-0 victory in the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup finals for Group G, which includes the UAE, Vietnam and Malaysia Indonesia and Thailand.

The players quickly folded the papers of the Malaysia match, and quickly entered with the technical staff led by the Dutchman Bert van Marwijk, in the atmosphere of the important meeting of Thailand, tomorrow, Monday, at Zabeel Stadium in Al-Wasl Club, with the aim of continuing the march of victories and achieving positive results that guarantee the top of the group and qualify directly without accounts to the second stage. Crucial of the playoffs.

Our team occupies second place in the standings of the group teams, after raising its score to 9 points, equally with Thailand and Malaysia, each with 9 points, while “Al-Abyad” outperforms them on a goal difference, and in light of this, the “Al-Abyad” match against Thailand will be very important in light of Similarity of circumstances and unity of purpose.

The technical staff of the national team held a regular session to analyze the performance of the team against Malaysia to study the pros and cons, analyze the performance in order to continue success, and treat some of the negative aspects of wasting easy opportunities in the first half.

The technical staff also reviewed the match between Thailand and Indonesia in the qualifiers in the same group that was held the day before yesterday, and ended with a tie for the two sides with two goals each, to know the keys to playing and the elements of strength and weakness of the Thai team.

On the other hand, Muhammad Obaid Hammad, the general supervisor of the team, confirmed that the players are in a good physical and technical condition, that the focus is at the highest levels, and the morale is high for everyone, noting that the priority is the Thailand match, and striving to win it and extract the three points from In order to continue creeping steadily towards the top of the seventh group.

Hammad said: There is a state of great optimism in the atmosphere of the team, and this optimism is accompanied by some required caution, because the Thailand team is one of the advanced and competitive teams, and we must give it the respect it deserves in order to achieve our goal of the meeting, and our confidence is limitless in our players, who are making every effort. In order to achieve their own ambitions and the aspirations of their audience.

He said: We are pleased with the state of homogeneity and harmony in the team at present, which was reflected in the performance in most periods of the Malaysia match, and led us in the end to a great victory with a clean four, and we thank the fans who were keen to attend the stands and play their role in supporting Al-Abyad, and we expect it to increase. The intensity of attendance in Monday’s match with Thailand, and I expect it to be a fast, strong and exciting match because it is between two teams that are fast and play to win.

Muhammad Obaid Hammad was keen to praise the role of the medical staff with the national team, and its contribution to providing the best environment for the players and the technical staff, and in the recovery process after the matches, especially in light of the global health symptom facing the world, as well as in light of the lack of time between matches in the group, which requires A double effort from doctors and specialists in the medical team, to prepare and maintain the players and treat symptoms of stress and fatigue.